Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum to return, but won’t replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan will return as the host of Dus 10 Dum is still hasn’t been confirmed by Sony channel. Salman Khan will return as the host of Dus 10 Dum is still hasn’t been confirmed by Sony channel.

Remember how funny superstar Salman Khan sounded when he, in his peculiar accent, asked, “Kitne pratishat Bhartiya sochte hain?” on his debut outing as a TV host, on Sony’s 10 ka Dum? Well, he might be set to do that all over again, as the quiz show, which introduced the witty, funny side of the Bollywood star, to the audience like never before, is set to make a comeback.

10 Ka Dum is returning with its third season, after a gap of eight years. Sony is keen to get the show rolling as soon as possible (apparently the series got Sony regain its third position in the Indian television ratings). With its biggest reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show having taken a beating on the TRP charts, it makes sense for the channel to revive 10 Ka Dum. Also, it’s a known fact that Sony’s reality shows are its strength as it continues to lag behind other channels in the fiction department. “10 Ka Dum is coming back. The date is yet not decided. Things are in the pipeline,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

Kapil Sharma’s show is apparently in trouble. Kapil Sharma’s show is apparently in trouble.

As for Salman returning to host it, the insider claims that nothing can be confirmed as things are still being “worked out.”

There have been reports that the show might replace The Kapil Sharma Show, but the channel insiders deem the news baseless. The Kapil Sharma Show recently completed its 100 episodes and despite it dealing with its own set of issues, Sony is apparently not ready to let it go.

Also read | Sunil Grover breaks silence on new show: There are offers, but nothing has been decided yet

In fact, we have learnt that Sony is proactively trying to get Sunil Grover back on the comedy show. This development comes amid Sunil’s latest interview with a leading daily, where he refused he is coming up with any new show. The actor, however, didn’t comment on whether he would return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd