Salman Khan returns to TV with the teaser of Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting game show Dus Ka Dum Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting game show Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan is returning to the small screen soon with his popular game show Dus Ka Dum. Sony Entertainment Television channel recently released a ten-second-long teaser on Facebook. And this has naturally left Bhai’s fans delirious with joy. In the teaser, Salman announces that he is coming back to television.

Earlier, there had been some speculation regarding Salman’s return to TV with Dus Ka Dum. However, a source told Indianexpress.com that the promos of the show have already been shot.

“Salman shot for the promo on February 9. This will be a basic announcement followed by the calls for auditions. The makers and channels have worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati”, the source had revealed.

However, fans will not get a chance to see Bhai in action until June, as the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming action flick Race 3. Dus Ka Dum is also being touted as one of the most interactive shows to hit the Indian television in a long time.

Here is the teaser of the show:

Dus Ka Dum had hit the small screen a decade ago, and a second season of the show was aired in 2009. Salman was last seen donning the cap of a host in Colors’ wildly successful show Bigg Boss Season 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd