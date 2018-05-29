Salman Khan: I’ve always been the only choice to host Dus Ka Dum

Salman Khan feels Dus Ka Dum will always hold a special place for him. (Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan feels Dus Ka Dum will always hold a special place for him. (Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla)

Making a comeback after almost a decade Salman Khan is set to make television viewing a fun experience once again. With Dus Ka Dum all set to launch from June 4, the Dabangg actor interacted with the media on the glamorous sets of his show on Monday. Stating that the show, being his first outing on television, will always remain a special one, Salman also shared that his family loves Dus Ka Dum, and are really happy with its comeback.

While the show made its mark with the two seasons, the channel had shared that it took them time to get it back, as they wanted to make some innovations to the format. And when a journalist asked NP Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures India, if during the nine years break they pondered over getting a new host, he replied, “Not at all. We were adamant that we wanted only Salman for this show.”

Cutting him short, Salman said, “And let me tell you, it’s a fact. I know that I have always been the only choice to host Dus Ka Dum. The channel had been sure about it and I also got to know from people that they never wanted to do this with anyone else. And I was really excited when they came to me with the offer. Since I was hosting another show (Bigg Boss), we worked on the time schedule so that I could do both.”

Further a scribe questioned the Race 3 star to name any actors, who he thinks could step into his shoes. Frowning at her, he said, “Koi bhi (anyone). There’s Shah Rukh (Khan), Aamir (Khan), Akki (Akshay Kumar) and even Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), all of them are really good.” But when he was asked to name the host that he considers competition or takes inspiration from, in his inimitable mocking style he quipped, “There are so many of them, naam nahi le sakta (can’t take names).”

While Salman debuted on television with Dus Ka Dum, after hosting two seasons he moved on to Bigg Boss, where he’s found tremendous success, having hosted it for eight seasons. A reporter asked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor the reason that makers keep working with him, Salman smiled to say, “I feel really fortunate that they keep getting me back. It’s the love and also because I am very professional.”

While Salman decoded the Twitter backlash and trolling, he shared a spoof video of Race 3 shot by a group from Odisha with the media present. The hilarious video not just got everyone present in splits, Salman too was unstoppable seeing it.

Dus Ka Dum will launch on June 4 and air Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 pm.

