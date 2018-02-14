Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan shoots for game show’s teaser

Salman Khan will return on television with Dus Ka Dum in June this year. Salman Khan will return on television with Dus Ka Dum in June this year.

Are you missing Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan on your television screens after Bigg Boss 11? The wait will be soon over as the Dabangg Khan will be back with his one-liners, witty humour and unfazed charm as the host of Sony Television’s upcoming game show Dus Ka Dum. Salman has shot for the teaser of the show and the pictures from the sets have surfaced on social media. In the promo, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will call the audience for participation and will also inform them about the rules of it in his typical style. Going by the pictures, it seems Salman is quite excited to return to the show which last aired in 2009.

In the photos, Salman is seen in his casual avatar in t-shirt and denim. Dus Ka Dum is a game show where Salman asks questions based on national surveys, and the contestants have to answer in percentage. The closest answer to the right choice wins the prize money, ranging from Rs 10, 000 to 10 crore. Just like Sony TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum will also have common people as the contestants with television and film stars coming in for a film promotion or on a special occasion.

This year, the makers of the show have also developed an app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The audiences will see more interactivity and engagement as they will get an opportunity to play the game along with Salman sitting at their homes. The show is expected to go on air in June.

Currently, Salman is busy with the shoot of Rem D’Souza’s Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez in Bangkok. The actor has already wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film. The action thriller is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. Salman seems to be on a roll as after wrapping up Race 3, the actor will get into the skin of his Bharat character. Bharat is a remake of the South Korean drama Ode to My Father and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

