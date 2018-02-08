Salman Khan is back with Dus Ka Dum, here’s all that you need to know about the show

Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of Dus Ka Dum on Friday. Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of Dus Ka Dum on Friday.

Finally ending all speculation and gossip, it’s confirmed that Salman Khan will be back with Dus Ka Dum. After having a successful season of Bigg Boss, there are a lot of expectations riding on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star. Now, sources have confirmed that Salman will be shooting for the promo of Dus Ka Dum on Friday, which will be released by the channel in the coming week.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Salman will be shooting for the promo on February 9. This will be a basic announcement followed by the calls for auditions. The makers and channels have worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show. The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Dus Ka Dum will not air before June as the channel wants to currently focus on Kapil’s new show and only after IPL, do they want to get Salman on the channel. Also, with Salman busy shooting for Race 3, the makers have ample time to build on the content of the show. This year, there would be common people participating in the series, along with television and Bollywood actors coming in time and again.

Earlier, commenting on Salman’s comeback to the show, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV had told IANS, “I will answer you in a way by saying you tell me who else can it come out with? So, if you’re asking me who is doing Dus Ka Dum… (My answer is) Is there anyone else who can do Dus Ka Dum?”

He had also spoken about the show’s format, “We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers.”

The game reality show was launched in 2008 and successfully aired the second season in the following year. It is helmed by Big Synergy, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati and airs on Sony TV. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, has questions based on national surveys, and the contestants have to answer in percentage. The closest answer to the right choice, wins the prize money, ranging from Rs 10, 000 to 10 crore.

