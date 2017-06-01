Salman Khan chooses Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar over Kapil Sharma for Tubelight promotions? Here are the photos

Salman Khan shot for a Tubelight special with Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. Is the star favouring Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma? Salman Khan shot for a Tubelight special with Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. Is the star favouring Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma?

Until now it was believed that there is no better platform than the Kapil Sharma Show to promote any upcoming release. Actors bringing their films to the show have become a ritual now. But Salman Khan might break the ritual. The Dabangg Khan, instead of going on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show to promote Tubelight, will be shooting for a two-hour special episode with the ex-members of Kapil’s team — Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale and Sunil Grover. The special episode will be aired on the Sony Entertainment channel only. Now whether it will replace Kapil’s show on Tubelight weekend or not, only time will tell.

According to a report in Times of India, Salman has already shot for the promo of the episode. Divulging the details about the special episode, a source close to the show said, “We recently shot for a promo and it will soon go on air. Sunil Grover was not part of the promo shoot as he was travelling for one of his live events. It will be a two-hour special episode and will mostly have all the actors who recently quit The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil’s spat with Sunil on a flight.”

Check out the pictures from the promo shoot of the special episode here:

Adding to it, the source also revealed the reason behind Salman’s decision. “Salman is very close to Ali Asgar and when he got to know that they are not doing anything for the past three months after their now infamous fight, he opted to do a special episode with them. Now, since Salman will shoot the two-hour special episode with Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and the team the chances of him appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show is very bleak. The episode will have Salman Khan and the cast of Tubelight.”

If the report turns out to be true then it might come as a big blow to Kapil Sharma, who has been struggling hard to bring back his show to its older position. This is not the first time that Kapil will have a tough time convincing Salman to come on his show. Earlier too Salman preferred to promote Sultan on Kapil’s rival show, Comedy Nights Live, which was hosted by Krushna Abhishek. But later after much persuasion, the actor changed his mind and appeared on Kapil’s show.

