Salman Khan blackbuck case: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and others think the actor is ‘paying the price for his stardom’

Salman Khan gets support from ex-Bigg Boss contestants after being comvicted in blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan gets support from ex-Bigg Boss contestants after being comvicted in blackbuck poaching case.

For those who have been following Bigg Boss must know how much Salman Khan speaks for those who he thinks is right. Despite being pulled up many times for being biased, the actor has maintained his stance. Over the years, he has not only become a favourite of the fans of the show but also of the participants. And, now when the actor has been pronounced guilty in the 20-years-old blackbuck poaching case and has been in the jail since Thursday evening, it is the ex-contestants Manveer Gurjar, Shilpa Shinde, Gauahar Khan, Vikas Gupta, VJ Andy and others who have expressed their disappointment at the court’s verdict.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Vikas Gupta took to his Twitter handle and poured out his heart about the entire case. In his four-page long note, Vikas tried to reason with those who believe that the actor killed two blackbucks and everybody else present just stood there and cheered for him. Ending his note, he wrote, “What I know is, he is paying the price of being the biggest celebrity of this country.” Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde retweeted Vikas’ post and appreciated him for speaking his heart instead of being politically correct. Sharing his tweet, Shilpa wrote, “Feels great to see that very handful people like you, putting their heart out for a nice person, rather than putting politically correct statements.”

Just jotted down what I really feel about @BeingSalmanKhan and this current scenario . Backlash is expected but 😊 You stand for what you feel is right . pic.twitter.com/skQ4zbfiMS — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 6, 2018

सच है कानून के हाथ बहुत लंबे हैं लंबी चलने वाली चीजों को पकड़ते हैं। Feels great to see that very handful people like you, putting their heart out for a nice person, rather than putting politically correct statements. http://t.co/0n3GmbanUY — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 6, 2018

Thankyou Shilpa , this is a distress time for everyone who loves and respects him . I am sure when the good dint stay the bad shall also end . — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 6, 2018

Also read | Salman Khan to spend another day in jail as Jodhpur court reserves bail order till tomorrow

On Friday, when the hearing of Salman’s bail plea was postponed for Saturday morning, Manveer Gurjar, who became the first common man to win the title of Bigg Boss winner in its tenth season, tweeted, “He is a Good Man! Helping so many people from last so many years! This should b considered for humanity And @BeingSalmanKhan doesn’t deserve this! Hope for the best! #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan #WeStandBySalmanKhan.” VJ Andy also thinks that the actor is paying the price of his stardom as he wrote on Twitter, “I can’t help thinking @BeingSalmanKhan is being prosecuted because if his Stardom. Did he actually hunt and kill a #BlackBuck ? Im praying #SalmanKhan will be released soon. #BlackBuckVerdict.”

🙏🏼 He is a Good Man! Helping so many people from last so many years! This should b considered for humanity And @BeingSalmanKhan doesn’t deserve this! Hope for the best! #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan #WeStandBySalmanKhan http://t.co/cUq27RUlQe — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 6, 2018

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

5 yrs imprisonment for killing a deer, how about enjoy a meal full of animals beef, pork, mutton, chicken, fish, etc etc? Jaanwar toh jaanwar hota hai na? Chalo chalo court chalo jail jayenge sab 😉 #BlackBuckPoachingCase #IStandWithSalmanKhan — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) April 6, 2018

Gauahar Khan who often had arguments with Salman during the seventh season of the show also took a dig at the justice of the country. She wrote, “Do u know that assault on a human being is a bailable offence … below 3000 rs I think… n then u could fight it for years.. this includes assault on a woman BTW … but a 20 yr pls case gets a sentencing which was for an endangered species. Hmmmmm.” Continuing in her second tweet, she further added, “N murders, lynching in broad daylight all over the country in the last 1 year??? What about those cases ??? Or I forgot that was also in the name of an animal … so basically we should all become animals for justice …. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙄.”

Do u know that assault on a human being is a bailable offence … below 3000 rs I think… n then u could fight it for years.. this includes assault on a woman BTW … but a 20 yr pls case gets a sentencing which was for an endangered species. Hmmmmm — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 6, 2018

N murders, lynching in broad daylight all over the country in the last 1 year??? What about those cases ??? Or I forgot that was also in the name of an animal … so basically we should all become animals for justice …. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙄 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) April 6, 2018

Salman will have to spend another night at Jodhpur Central Jail as a sessions court on Friday reserved the hearing on his bail until Saturday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd