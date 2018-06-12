Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum: Anil Kapoor makes a joke about Sunita Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor along with the rest of the Race 3 cast will be gracing tonight’s episode of Dus Ka Dum Anil Kapoor along with the rest of the Race 3 cast will be gracing tonight’s episode of Dus Ka Dum

Race 3 stars are all set to grace the small screen. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will be promoting their upcoming film on Dus Ka Dum, along with host Salman Khan.

A recently released promo of Dus Ka Dum sees Salman first interacting with a contestant on the question – How many girls tie rakhi on the wrist of boys to avoid any romantic gestures from them? The short clip is followed by Anil Kapoor asking his Race 3 co-stars whether they have ever had a fight with their partners because they took someone else’s name instead of their better halves. The question is met with laughter from the actors. Anil finally answered the question, “Mere saath toh bohot baar hua hai. Aap toh jaante hai, Madhuri ji ke saath maine bohot si filmein ki hain.” (It’s happened quite often with me. As you know, I have worked on a lot of projects with Madhuri.)

The evergreen actor then goes on to elaborate on how he would often take Madhuri Dixit’s name while conversing with his wife Sunita Kapoor. The actor also said that it happened the other way around as well. Anil said that the situation arose because, during those days, he had to spend a lot of time on the sets with Madhuri Dixit.

The episode featuring the stars will air tonight on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 pm.

Race 3 features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in significant roles. The action-drama has been directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza. Produced by Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 will release on June 15, 2018.

