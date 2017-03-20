In no mood to quit TV after giving 16 years to it: Sakshi Tanwar

TV actor Sakshi Tanwar played the wife of Aamir Khan in last year’s blockbuster film Dangal. TV actor Sakshi Tanwar played the wife of Aamir Khan in last year’s blockbuster film Dangal.

She has delivered powerful performances in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and after bagging the role of Aamir Khan’s wife in Dangal, many believed it could mark her shift from the small to the big screen.

“Why should I,” Sakshi told IANS when asked if she has quit TV for Bollywood. She says she is in no mood to quit TV after investing 16 years of her life in the medium.

“I have given 16 years of my life to TV. I have really worked hard to be where I am, so why should I just give it up? In fact, I would love to experiment with more and more mediums. It’s not about TV, films or web — you know an artiste tries to do as many possible mediums as he or she can,” the actress said in a confident tone.

Born and brought up in Alwar, Rajasthan, Sakshi grew up with two siblings — a brother and a sister — and pursued her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College here. She earned fame for her character Parvati Agarwal of the popular Balaji telefilms TV series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and later as Priya Ram Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

In Dangal, the actress played Daya Kaur, wife of Mahavir Phogat, essayed by Aamir. The film did roaring business at the box office, but Sakshi always kept a low profile.

She says she’s just like that.

“I kept a low profile earlier also, and nothing has changed after ‘Dangal’. The way I am and the way my life is, it has been same for a number of years and I don’t think it’s ever going to change because it has to do with the kind of person I am. I am grateful that I got an opportunity to do lovely work, and beyond that, I am the person that I am,” said the 44-year-old.

The actress is currently busy with her web series, which also stars her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-actor Ram Kapoor. It will get launched on April 15.

“I have always done one thing at a time, so right now I am working with that,” said Sakshi.

She was in the capital to walk for designer Anju Modi at the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn/Winter 2017 and looked super confident on the runway in an ivory ensemble.

Is she a fashion conscious person in real life?

“Not at all. I don’t give too much thought to what I wear. Fashion for me means comfort. It’s your personality that really enhances your appearance. Having said that, clothes play a very important role in your personality. I have a very traditional face and I have a fascination for saris,” said the actress.

She also feels that it’s very liberating to be comfortable in your own skin.

“If I am going for a film, I will go in a T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Hair, make-up and clothes can enhance the way you look, but it is very essential to be comfortable from inside out,” said Sakshi.

