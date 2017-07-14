Saif Ali Khan to make his digital debut with Netflix series Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan is excited to attract global audience to one of its kind Indian drama with Netflix original series, Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan is excited to attract global audience to one of its kind Indian drama with Netflix original series, Sacred Games.

Just a day after Saif Ali Khan impressed his fans with the teaser of Kaalakaandi, news is here that he is ready to make his digital debut with Netflix original series, Sacred Games. His role in the series is based on Vikram Chandra’s critically-acclaimed and best-selling novel by the same name. This film is going to be shot in multiple locations in India, and will be produced in partnership with Phantom Films, one of India’s leading production houses, and will be available to Netflix members globally upon completion.

Why is Saif keen on jumping into digital content, we ask? And he says, “Content in the digital space is taking over the existing dynamics at a rapid pace – the crown in the digital empire lies with Netflix, and it’s extremely satisfying to partner and participate in the first original series from India to be showcased on Netflix.”

With this series, Saif is excited to attract global audience to one of its kind Indian drama. Sacred Games is set in Mumbai, and delves into the city’s intricate web of organized crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance.

Saif Ali Khan is known as one of the few Indian actors who is open to challenging roles which need a lot of experimentation. The star was last seen in Rangoon, and recently shines through the teaser of Kaalakaandi. He is also portraying the role of a chef in the Indian remake of Hollywood film, The Chef. Saif is on a roll and his fans are definitely excited.

