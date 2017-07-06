Sabse Bada Kalakar winner: Virad Tyagi wins the kids reality show

Sabse Bada Kalakar winner: Virad Tyagi defeated Dhruv Acharya, Mahi Soni and Vrinda Gujral. Sabse Bada Kalakar winner: Virad Tyagi defeated Dhruv Acharya, Mahi Soni and Vrinda Gujral.

Amidst the heat of the controversy sparked off by Shoojit Sircar on banning kids reality show, Sony Entertainment Television’s talent hunt Sabse Bada Kalakar has found its winner. As per the exclusive information indianexpress.com received, Lucknow boy Virad Tyagi has won the competition. Produced by Frames Productions, the show is judged by Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon and Arshad Warsi, while Jay Bhanushali and Jamie Jackson play hosts. A bunch of young, talented kids left their mark on the stage with their matured performances. Last week, the audience saw the judges having a tough time deciding on the finalists before announcing Virad Tyagi, Dhruv Acharya, Mahi Soni and Vrinda Gujral as the top 4.

Seven-year-old Virad Tyagi, fondly called mini dhamaka by the judges has always been lauded by them for his sociable nature and multiple skills. Having portrayed the character of a politician various times in his acts, Raveena once claimed that she is convinced he is a politician in the making. Virad was ably backed by his guru Kamna Pathak who nurtured his acting dreams into reality with her training. The young protege was also the first finalists of the show. The guru-contestant jodi will be awarded a monetary prize.

Sabse Bada Kalakar, in its first season, saw itself in news for good and bad reasons. While the talent was appreciated by the industry, Zee TV filed a petition against content copyright. Coming out clean from it, the makers put their heart and soul into making the show a success.

Bollywood faces graced the show and were always left in awe of the young kids. Acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra even offered to audition one of the finalists Mahi for his next Bollywood project.

The finale, that was shot recently had Ranbir Kapoor as the special guest. Promoting his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, the chocolate boy was left starstruck with Raveena’s jaw-dropping act on “Tip Tip Barsa Pani”. Not just Raveena, but the other judges too will put up an entertaining act for the final episode which will be aired this Sunday at 8 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd