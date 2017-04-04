Sabse Bada Kalakar judge Raveena Tandon: Judging a kids reality show is easy as they are uncomplicated

Actor Raveena Tandon, who will feature as one of the judges at the children’s reality TV show Sabse Bada Kalakar, finds it easy to judge children as they come without complications.

“Judging a kids’ reality show is very easy as they are very uncomplicated. For them, life is very simple — either it is black or it is white, with no hidden agenda. It has been a great and wonderful journey filming this show with them,” Raveena said here.

The actor, whose next feature film is Maatr — The Mother, will be accompanied on the judges’ panel by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.

Talking about his camaraderie with Arshad, Boman said: “When I was 35 years old, I did a small part in a musical play and the choreographer of that play was Arshad Warsi.”

“When I got my first film after nine years ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, two months before the start of the shooting, I got to know that even he is in the film, which got me more excited and made me happy,” Boman said, adding that he is very happy to share the screen space with Arshad once again.

Sabse Bada Kalakar will go on air on Sony Entertainment Television starting April 8.

Also read | Maatr trailer: How many times will I make a comeback, asks Raveena Tandon

Raveena, who will be next seen in Bollywood film Maatr, spoke about making a ‘comeback.’ In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she said, “It’s weird, I don’t understand the term ‘comeback’, how many times will I make a comeback? I have worked in the 90s where we used to work on 30 films at a time. With time I think we get selective with the kind of films we take up, and I also wanted to balance my work life and personal life. Now I choose films that make me believe in the script, and move me as an actor.”

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd