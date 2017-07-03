Raveena Tandon recreated ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ in Sabse Bada Kalakaar leaving Ranbir Kapoor’s jaws dropped. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor promoted Jagga Jasoos on the finale episode of Sabse Bada Kalakaar. Ranbir Kapoor promoted Jagga Jasoos on the finale episode of Sabse Bada Kalakaar.

Who said that the actors who stole your heart during the 90’s cannot have the same magic on you even now? Well, Raveena Tandon surely falls in the category of actors who can make you go weak in your knees and prove that age is just a number. Raveena, on the finale of her show Sabse Bada Kalakaar, made Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor hoot for her. In fact, Ranbir could not help but give a standing ovation and send some flying kisses for the ‘Mast Mast’ girl as she had set the temperatures soaring with her performance on her iconic hit “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”, from Mohra, which completed 23 years of its release.

Raveena last appeared in Maatr, a thriller film written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed. The actor also spoke about the kind of work that she chooses to do now. “I have worked in the 90s where we used to work on 30 films at a time. With time I think we get selective with the kind of films we take up, and I also wanted to balance my work life and personal life. Now I choose films that make me believe in the script, and move me as an actor,” said the actor.

Ranbir was present on the show to promote his upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, which also marks his debut as a producer. Jagga Jasoos is an adventure film, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu, which makes it the second collaboration between the actor and director.

Talking about the film, Ranbir said, “I had to be patient with the film. There was so much being written about it, mostly in a negative light, so to fight back these things and focus on the work was a big issue. But Basu is so much fun, it all went smoothly.” The film is heading for its release on July 14.

