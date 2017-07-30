SAB TV actor Manoj Goyal’s wife Neelima commits suicide

Actor Manoj Goyal in a file picture. Actor Manoj Goyal in a file picture.

Popular TV actor Manoj Goyal’s wife Nileema ended her life yesterday by hanging herself. The incident happened yesterday afternoon and police have filed a report today and have started the investigation. She was reportedly depressed and has left a suicide note stating that no one is to be blamed for her death.

Manoj Goyal, a popular comedy star having starred in SAB TV shows like Golmal Hai Bhai Sab Golmal Hai, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai among more is bereaved. His wife, in a shocking turn of events, took her life yesterday afternoon. The couple are parents to an eight-year old daughter.

As per information coming in, Manoj’s wife Neelima committed suicide in their home in Kandivali, Mumbai. Neelima, who was a housewife was reportedly going through depression. She mentioned in a note that she left behind that she took the extreme step because of her depression.

Neelima, aged 40 was alone at home, with Manoj out for work and their daughter for tuitions yesterday. She reportedly locked herself in the bedroom, before taking the extreme step. When her daughter returned home and found the house locked from inside and no news of her mother, she alerted the neighbours, who summoned the police. The police entered the bedroom after breaking the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan dead.

Samatanagar police station, today has registered a suicide case under accidental death report. The police has started its inquiry and investigation and will record the family’s statement. As of now, they have not found anything suspicious.

Indianexpress.com spoke to one of Manoj’s co-star who on the account of anonymity said, “One doesn’t get to know the family too personally while working. Manoj and Neelima were a happy couple and it’s shocking to hear the news. My condolence to the family and hope God gives strength to Manoj and his daughter to overcome the loss.”

