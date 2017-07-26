Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh is dating this Indonesian female actor, see photos

Vishal Singh’s pictures with new Indonesian girlfriend Jessica Iskandar. Vishal Singh’s pictures with new Indonesian girlfriend Jessica Iskandar.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vishal Singh is in love with an Indonesian female actor Jessica Iskandar whom he reportedly met two and a half months ago. Their love story started on the sets of Pesburkers in Indonesia, and the buzz is that they hit it off almost instantly.

Vishal spilled details about his relationship to Spotboye.com, he said, “I just want to say that Jessica has made me realise that I had an empty space in my life for a long time which she has filled. I am a better person because of her. She is the sweetest and I am lucky to have a girl like her in my life.”

While Vishal was last seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya on Star Plus, he is currently trying his hands in television shows in Indonesia. Vishal had shared a picture with Jessica last month on Instagram writing, “With beautiful @inijedar.” Jessica is a single mother of a 3 year old girl. On her daughter’s birthday, Vishal wrote, “Happy Birthday to baby EL 🎂🎂Thank you for having me jess @inijedar 🙏🏽 had such a great time and you are the best mother in the world ❤️ really lucky and proud to have a special friend like you.” He also shared a picture with Jessica at an event and the duo look adorable together.

Vishal Singh, best known for playing Jigar Modi on the daily soap, made his silver screen with Traffic alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The actor has starred in shows like Kasamh Se, Kuchh Is Tara, and we are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small screen.

