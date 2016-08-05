Saath Nibhana Saathiya 5th August written update: Kokila asks Pari to taste prasad made of cow dung

Kokila asks Pari to taste the prasad made of cow dung as she knows that it was her mischief. Kokila asks Pari to taste the prasad made of cow dung as she knows that it was her mischief.

Kokila asks Pari to taste the prasad made of cow dung as she knows that it was her mischief. Pari is caught lying for she left her bindi on the piece of cow dung by mistake. Kokila plans to confront Pari after Premila leaves Modi Bhavan but eventually, Premila gets to know about it when she comes back. Premila slaps Paridhi but Kokila tries to handle the situation. Premila instead rebukes Kokila on her inability to control her daughters-in-law.

In the next scene, Prakash asks Naiya for the CCTV footage’s CD but she is unable to find it in her room.

One of Gopi’s biggest orders get cancelled because of being rejected by the experts. The client tells them that their order will be returned and asks for his payment to be returned, according to the contract. Kokila panics because of the fear of a legal issue but Gopi consoles her. Gopi reassures the client that she’ll return his money in time. Urmila worries over how will they pay and Kokila plans to mortgage Modi Bhawan. Jigar thinks that she’ll get to know about his fraud in the papers and tries to stop her.

Vidya and Shravan call on the school’s number that they found from Meera’s passbook but the school authorities deny Priyal’s admission. Meera warns them that she won’t let them get near her daughter and leaves their room. Meera calls back and checks for Priyal but finds out that she never reached there. Shiv and Naiya rejoice over their plan after watching over Meera and aspire to ruin both the sisters’ lives with their future plans. (Saath Nibhana Saathiya full episode 4th August 2016 written update: Pari tries to spoil Prasad made by Gopi)

