Saath Nibhaana Saathiya finally ending, says Tanya Sharma

Actor Tanya Sharma, who plays Meera in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been in and out of the show says that it was no less than a roller coaster ride for her. The Star Plus show, which premiered in 2010, is soon going off air. Tanya said in a statement: “…Saathiya is finally ending, but will always stay in my memory. I have been exploring different shades in the same show. Meera was queen of her father Ahem, mom Gopi, sister Vidya, grandmother Kokila and husband Dharam’s heart.”

“It was a great experience working with the crew. I took breaks several times and made a comeback too. It was like a roller coaster,” she added. Tanya, who has also featured on shows like Afsar Bitiya and “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev”, is now looking forward to start a new journey. She said: “Every journey has to end some day. So, …Saathiya is ending and I’m sad. I’ll be missing it, but where one journey ends another one starts. So, I’m also excited for my new journey.”

Saath Nibhana Saathiya, a soap opera, was created by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited for Star Plus, and produced by Rashmi Sharma & Pawan Kumar. It is one of the longest running shows on the channel. The show and the actors associated it have won several reputed awards, like Star Parivaar awards, Indian Telly awards, Big Star Entertainment awards and so on. It has also engendered remakes in Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It was also dubbed into Telugu on MAA TV.

