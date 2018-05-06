Saas-bahu sagas depict powerful women: Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Vibha Chibber

Vibha Chibber has just concluded work on the popular show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki. She is looking forward to a short break. Vibha Chibber has just concluded work on the popular show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki. She is looking forward to a short break.

Vibha Chibber doesn’t agree with the criticism that saas-bahu sagas receive, and says they bring forth stories of powerful women. “We have been witnessing various kind of saas-bahu sagas on television and most of them are successful. There are facts shown in the show which actually exist,” Vibha said in a statement to IANS.

She added: “I feel the vision of writer, producer are very much relatable to our society. And I strongly believe that society’s mindset can be changed. Yes sometime they do get exaggerated a bit.

“But the writer, producer and the director has to be given the creative liberty. I also feel the saas-bahu sagas depict a lot of powerful women on screen.”

The actress, who has worked in projects across the small as well as big screen, feels the makers can also “set some nice examples so the audiences can also witness some nice warm stories”.

“People do ask me a lot about the Naagin show. I see no harm in that. In the West, people have started the concept of aliens and dinosaurs… It is the conviction that works. In India, Naagin shows are in demand.”

Vibha Chibber, who has featured in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Humsafars, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and Piya Rangrezz, has no inhibitions. Vibha Chibber, who has featured in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, Humsafars, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and Piya Rangrezz, has no inhibitions.

“As an artiste, I have no inhibitions. Historical, mythological and fantasy… I am comfortable with all. I also have the confidence that I can pull the character with my ability.”

The actress has just concluded work on the popular show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki. She is looking forward to a short break.

“I had a great time working in the show and now I am looking forward for a short break. Then I will resume my work. I have done quite different characters on television but I feel I am just warming up myself now. I have a long way to go.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App