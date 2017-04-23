Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik take the audience on a 90’s nostalgia trip. See pics, videos

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik had given some back to back romantic hits during 1990’s. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik had given some back to back romantic hits during 1990’s.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ April 22 episode was a delight for everyone who think that some of the best songs of Bollywood belong to the glorious 90’s. Yesterday’s episode was a major nostalgia trip as the little contestants sang famous tracks from the bygone era and it was fitting that Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik graced the show with their special appearance. The duo had given some back to back romantic hits during that time. Both Alka and Udit not only lent their voices to famous superstars but also redefined romance in the 90’s. Judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali welcomed the two music icons on the show.

The chemistry of both Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik was palpable throughout the show as Udit kept teasing Alka with his jokes. Udit said at the start of the show, ” I have met Alka after a long time. I don’t know how she keeps herself so busy.” Udit’s son Aditya made the show light-hearted with his fun anchoring. Both Udit and Aditya were dressed in identical suits.

Masha Allah !! What a talent ! 😳 may god bless this kid! 😍❤️ #AmulSaReGaMaPaLilChamps @ZeeTV pic.twitter.com/WurCStYdh2 — Misru Gandha Koalhi (@GandhaKoalhi) April 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Udit and Alka also gave the audience a peek into their friendship. When Aditya asked Udit if he has flirted with Alka, Udit quickly said, “Yes”. Udit also revealed during the show that he had always felt jealous of Alka whenever she used to sing better than him. Udit’s flirtation with Alka enthralled the audience.

The show started with Satyajeet Jena and Sonakshi singing the melodious song “Main Duniya Bhula Dunga” from Aashiqui. Riya Biswas sang “Chura Ke Dil Mera” song. Shreyan Bhattacharya and Rajshree Bag crooned “Bahut Pyar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam” from Saajan film.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on working with women filmmakers: It’s difficult to sense a scene like a woman does

The audience had its moment when Alka took on the stage and sang a song from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with Jayas Kumar. Jayas requested Alka to sing a song from KKHH and both entertained the audience when they crooned its title track. Udit sent the audience into a frenzy when he sang the 90’s chartbuster “Tu Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” along with Neha Kakkar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd