Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Benaf Dadachandji ties the knot; Rubina Dilaik, Srishty Rode celebrate

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Benaf Dadachandji recently tied the knot with partner Norman. The actor hosted a wedding reception on Saturday night in Mumbai, which was attended by television actors such as Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Kelkar, Sirshty Rode and others.

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Benaf Dadachandji recently tied the knot. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram, Ridhi Dogra)

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor Benaf Dadachandji recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Norman. The two had been dating each other for nine years before making things official. Benaf, who rose to fame with her television stint, kept her personal life under wraps. After getting hitched, Benaf hosted a private reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many of her friends from the industry. Celebrities like Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra and others attended the bash.

Going by the photos shared by the actors on their respective social media handles, it seems like everyone had a great evening.

Here are some of the photos from the star-studded affair:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla attended Benaf Dadachandji’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Rubina Dilaika and Abhinav Shukla smile for the camera. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Srishty and Rubina shared a selfie moment. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Rubina attended the wedding bash with her husband Abhinav Shukla. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

TV sensations Rubina and Srishty are quite thick. The two were also seen spending some quality time together at the party.

Rubina and Benaf’s selfie game was strong at the occasion. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Rubina poses with the bride. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik reunited with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode. (Source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Ridhi Dogra also gave a sneak-peek into Benaf Dadachandji’s wedding reception via her social media handle. The actor shared a group photo where all the television personalities posed together with the newlyweds.

The wedding reception saw the attendance of many actors including Raqesh Bapat, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Rubina Dilaik and others. (Source: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)
Ridhi Dogra with Benaf Dadachandji. (Source: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)

After Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Benaf was seen in Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka as Paulomi, in Sumit Sambhal Lega as Simran and made a special appearance in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey as Saanvi.

