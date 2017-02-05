Shakti fame Rubina Dilaik sheds her TV image, turns muse for photographer boyfriend Abhinav Shukla. See pics

Rubaina Dilaik plays the character of Saumya in Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki. Rubaina Dilaik plays the character of Saumya in Shakti Ek Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki.

We are totally jealous of Rubina Dilaik. She has a perfect figure and a perfect boyfriend, for whom she is nothing less than a perfect muse. The actor, who is dating actor Abhinav Shukla, has shared enough pictures on her Instagram account which will leave you totally jealous. The extremely sensuous pictures have been clicked by Abhinav himself, who is also a passionate photographer, who captures her beauty in all its entirety.

Well, that’s what love makes you do, see only beauty and perfection in the lover but yes, after you look at these pictures, you would agree with us when we say that Abhinav has been able to put forth her bae’s perfection in front of us too.

Rubina, who currently appears in television show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and plays the character of a transgender, has often shed her perfect bahu image on social media. While her character shows her as a naive, tameable and troubled soul, her pictures on show her confident and sexy side.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Rubina said, “How much ever we want to be in a denial, saying that such shows don’t work and what nonsense is being shown on television but I feel the fact that you are saying this is because you are watching it. And if you are watching, then we are making it. I don’t see good or bad, it’s about the perspective.”

Abhinav and Rubina have been open about their relationship for years now. The actors have shared a lot of pictures calling each other ‘wind beneath their wings.’ The two are way beyond adorable, a perfect match in every manner.

