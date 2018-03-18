I am extremely fortunate to share my life with Abhinav: Rubina Dilaik confirms wedding in June

Rubina Dilaik to get married in June this year. Rubina Dilaik to get married in June this year.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki actor Rubina Dilaik has been quite open about her relationship with actor boyfriend Abhinav Shukla. While the rumour about them taking their relationship to the next level were doing rounds, Rubina confirmed their wedding. The actor, who is one of the most stylish television personality, took to Instagram and confirmed the speculations of her getting married in June with a cute picture.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “YES 😇 we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity ! ☺️☺️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day❤️……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🙏🏻😊”

When indianexpress.com reached to Rubina, she shared, “Thank you for the wishes, I am really excited. Love is the strongest emotion, humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.”

Rubina is one of the most followed television celebrities on Instagram. She has never failed to mention how Abhinav makes her fearless and brightens up her life. In one of the photos, Rubina says, “You Not only “Light-Up”my life , but many lives Around! You are an Inspiration.”

Last year, the two had gone on a vacation together where Rubina, who is hydro-phobic, had let go of her fears by scuba diving. She thanked Abhinav in an adorable post which read, “Well, the two much in love actors have always been setting couple goals for their fans. Rubina went on to write how Abhinav is her strength and has always been inspiring her.

Sharing a snippet on how she was hydro-phobic and how Abhinav helped her to take a leap of faith in water for her first scuba-diving experience, Rubina wrote, “First Scuba Dive would have never been accomplished without his encouragement! I am water phobic and I had to overcome my fear ! Every time I got into the waters , I panicked, each time he held my hand and said trust your gears and let go of your fears…I took a leap of faith and surrendered , few mts deep in the ocean his words reverberated and I just focused on my breathing and no longer I realised that I was in a Different World! It seemed in that moment that All worries, fears , pain , anxiety just vanished! & I came out as a new person ! @ashukla09 💋 you have incredible ways of inspiring…….. thank you.”

