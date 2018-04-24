Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik gets engaged to Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get married on June 21.

TV actor Rubina Dilaik and longtime beau Abhinav Shukla will tie the knot on June 21. Amidst all the excitement for D-Day among her fans, the Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas actor took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Abhinav. She shared a photograph where she is seen flaunting a ring on her finger. The caption on the photo read, “And i said “YES “ ☺️”. Sharing the same photo, actor-photographer Abhinav thanked his lady love for accepting his marriage proposal.

Rubina and Abhinav will have an elaborate wedding in June but the couple has decided to keep the ceremonies a private affair. The couple will walk down the aisle in Rubina’s hometown Shimla and the pre-wedding ceremonies will take place in Mumbai and Abhinav’s hometown Ludhiana. Excited to enter a new phase of her life, Rubina had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Thank you for the wishes, I am really excited. Love is the strongest emotion, humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.”

Another photo of Rubina with her friend and bridesmaid Srishty Rode also has her showing off the ring on her finger. “U have to “Have “ a Crazzzzy bridesmaid in your Bride Tribe @srishtyrode24 😜,” reads the caption of the photo. Earlier in the month, Rubina introduced her fans to her other bridesmaids Surveen Chawla and Keerti Kelkar.

She even thanked them for their effort to make the wedding a memorable one for her. She wrote, “Classic definition “Bridesmaids are your girlfriends who dress up and match up on your Wedding Day! “ My Girls redefined the meaning @surveenchawla @keertikelkar @meghnachitalia ! My Bridesmaids are working their a** out in breathing Life to my Dream! Thank you thank you thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for all the Love 💖 and efforts that you girls are Pouring in for my Big Day😊😊😘😘😘 i Love You 😍.”

On the work front, Rubina is currently seen as the lead in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which also stars Kamya Punjabi and Vivian Dsena in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd