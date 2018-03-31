Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to tie the knot on June 21

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will have their pre-wedding rituals in Mumbai. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will have their pre-wedding rituals in Mumbai.

The wedding date of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is finally out. Sources confirm with us that Rubina and Abhinav will take their nuptial vows on June 21 in Rubina’s hometown Shimla. The pre-wedding rituals, on the other hand, have been planned in Mumbai and Abhinav’s hometown Ludhiana.

Rubina is definitely one of the most stylist actors around, and being a fitness junkie, she found an instant connect with Abhinav. The dashing actor is also an extremely talented photographer and enjoys his regular adventure trips. A source close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com, “Abhinav and Rubina are nature lovers and wanted to get married amid a similar setting. With most of Rubina’s relatives in Shimla, and the place offering such locales, the two zeroed upon the town for their big day. Preparations have begun in full swing and there’s already a sense of happiness around their families and friends.”

A couple of weeks back, Rubina had shared the big news on Instagram by sharing a lovely picture of the two with the following caption, “YES 😇 we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity ! ☺️☺️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day❤️……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🙏🏻😊”

When indianexpress.com had reached out to her, sharing her excitement, Rubina had quipped, “Thank you for the wishes, I am really excited. Love is the strongest emotion, humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.”

Abhinav considers Rubina as his favourite muse and has clicked some breathtaking shots of his lady love. Here have a look at some of Rubina pictures clicked by Abhinav.

They also enjoy traveling and exploring and keep sharing their moments on social media.

On work front, while Rubina is seen playing the lead in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Abhinav was last seen in Aksar 2 along with Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode.

