Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars call the royal wedding a ‘wonderful family affair’

The Suits co-stars of Meghan Markle, the actor who is soon to become the member of the British royal family by marrying Prince Harry, opened up about the royal wedding at the Windsor set of NBC’s Today show. Meghan’s character in the show Rachel, interestingly got married to the character of Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams, in the last episode of season 7 of the show.

Rick Hoffman who plays the role of Louis Litt on the show said, “I got the news pretty early. I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ It was like both of us in the trailer, just like, ‘You’re dating a prince!” Gina Torres, who essays the character of Jessica Pearson in the show, said that although they received early invites, they knew little about the whole affair. “Very little actually, we knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest.”

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on Suits, says, “We worked so many years together on a show. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school. We became family in a way. We’re still family. This is a wonderful family affair.”

Meanwhile, Patrick J Adams, the onscreen husband of Meghan, posted on Twitter wished his best to his friend. “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding,” he tweeted.

He shared a photo on Instagram with cast members of the show enjoying a meal before the wedding. He captioned it, “The last supper.”

