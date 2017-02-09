Hina Khan kickstarts Valentine’s week celebrations, posts Rose Day pic with beau Rocky

Hina Khan blushes red as she receives a lovely bouquet from boyfriend Rocky on Rose Day. Hina Khan blushes red as she receives a lovely bouquet from boyfriend Rocky on Rose Day.

Television’s popular face Hina Khan aka Akshara of Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently quit the show after her eight-year-long association with the daily soap. Post quitting the show, the actor has been enjoying her ‘me’ time and is in no hurry to get back to work.

Recently, Hina shared her picture with a splendid bouquet and wished all her fans Happy Rose Day. In another picture, she looks too much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal as she celebrated the ongoing Valentine’s week with the love of her life.

Hina Khan’s social media handles are a window to her flamboyant personality. She is a fun-loving and a mischievous person, a lot different than her previous onscreen character who was always over-burdened with family duties.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This is not for the first time that Hina’s boyfriend Rocky has surprised the actor with a lovely gesture. Earlier too, Rocky sent a gorgeous bouquet to Hina when she took the decision of moving ahead in life. Hina took to Twitter to thank her special friend for his support in her new phase of life. She wrote, “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings #staystrong #happynewbeginnings thank you @JJROCKXX for this cute gesture ❤️.”

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings #staystrong #happynewbeginnings thank you @JJROCKXX for this cute gesture 👩‍❤️‍👩 pic.twitter.com/ZkPoy0K4St — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) December 1, 2016

Pictures of Hina and Rocky together is no surprise. Earlier, Rocky posted his pictures with Hina from their vacation in Scotland. He captioned one of their photos as “And we kept on going … @realhinakhan you were a sport even after getting super tired #willkilltotravel #weluvtoexplore #realhotfooters.”

Now that the duo has made their relationship public, we hope Hina makes it official soon and gives her fans the good news of tying the knot.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd