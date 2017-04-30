Ronit Roy gets candid about his recent reunion with co-star Smriti Irani, and working on a web series with Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay gave Ronit Roy’s career a new lease of life Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay gave Ronit Roy’s career a new lease of life

Ronit Roy might have bid adieu to the small screen, but the actor is willing to collaborate again with his old partner, producer Ekta Kapoor, with whom he has given successful television shows in the past. What makes it different this time, is that the show, if materialises, will be on the web.

In an interview, Ronit spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Ekta, who recently launched her own digital channel, for a web series. “We are talking about it… So, when the time comes, and if things work out we will announce.”

It was Ekta’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2002 that gave Ronit’s career a new lease of life and by the time the show ended, in 2008, it had made the actor a household name. During the same period, Ronit starred on Balaji Telefilms’ another hit drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and despite being a replacement (he had replaced Amar Upadhyay as Mihir), the actor earned a dedicated fan following. Till date, Ronit is known by his two most popular screen characters- Mr Bajaj and Mihir Virani.

While there’s still some time before the audience sees Ronit doing a show again, fans got a sweet surprise recently when the actor was shared a click with his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star, Smriti Irani. Mihir and Tulsi met during a flight, and their reunion got the whole country talking about it for days. “Happy to have met her,” Ronit said as this was the first time the two had a one-on-one talk in a long time. They generally meet at parties where they have a lot of people around them. “It wasn’t as if we were meeting for the first time. We have met a lot of times at Ekta’s house, at parties but there are always so many people that you don’t get to sit and talk with the person. But (this time) two-and-a half years, we just sat and chatted. Obviously when you chat with an old friend, an old colleague then a lot of things come back, you go like, ‘Oh! you remember that happened?'”

It wasn’t just their show and old times that were discussed during their meeting. Ronit revealed that they also spoke about the work Smriti has been doing as a Cabinet Minister. She is currently the Minister of Textiles in the Modi government. “It’s nice to see that she has done so well for herself. Smriti has always been an intelligent woman, but it’s nice to see that she has become even wiser now. I got to know the good things that she has done which I didn’t know about earlier. God bless her. She is doing very well. She, otherwise in her attitude, is still the same. I was happy to have that conversation with her.”

