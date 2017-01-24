Romance with husband wasn’t love at first sight: Eva Longoria

The former Desperate Housewives star wed the television executive in Mexico back in May last year. The former Desperate Housewives star wed the television executive in Mexico back in May last year.

Actress Eva Longoria said it wasn’t love at first sight for her when she was introduced to her now-husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston. The former Desperate Housewives star wed the television executive in Mexico back in May last year, with celebrity guests including Melanie Griffith, Ricky Martin, and Victoria Beckham, who also designed the bride’s wedding dress.

But the actress reveals when she first met Jose sparks did not fly between them, reported Access Hollywood. “It was love at second sight. A mutual friend of ours introduced us and we were like, ‘Hey’, and then like six months later that same friend reintroduced us and I was like, ‘Who is that?’

“And he was like, ‘I introduced you, like, six months ago’. I was like, ‘I don’t remember meeting that guy. He’s the most handsome man I’ve ever met’… It’s all about timing and the universe and destiny.” The 41-year-old actress and Baston are looking forward to celebrating their one-year anniversary at the start of this summer.

Eva Longoria has earlier gushed about her marriage to Jose Pepe Baston, calling it magical. The 41-year-old “Desparate Housewives” star tied the knot with Baston last month and can’t believe how well the day and her subsequent honeymoon went, reported Female first. “Our wedding was so magical. We had so much fun as you can see from all the posts from everybody. It was the funnest wedding I had ever been to. I’m glad it was mine,” the actress said.