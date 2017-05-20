Role in short film Born Free got me excited: Mukti Mohan

Born Free is a feel-good tale about how inspiration drawn from unexpected circumstances could help you realise the importance of finding your true calling and following your dreams. Born Free is a feel-good tale about how inspiration drawn from unexpected circumstances could help you realise the importance of finding your true calling and following your dreams.

Actress Mukti Mohan has been one of the most sensational findings of bollywood. She came up through the reality shows and gradually presented herself as an actor. Mukti Mohan started her career with dance and later came up in the dance reality shows. Her appearance is initially not n the dance shows, but in the comedy circus series, shown in Sony, who is seen in Born Free, says her role in the short film is what prompted her to join the project. “Vanya (character) is how everyone wants to be, but doesn’t have the guts to. And that got me excited. She is a sorted, happy individual who will ensure life will not pass her by! An absolute contrast to Samarth (essayed by Sumeet Vyas) she is high on life. Basically, she is her own prince charming,” says Mukti while talking to IANS.

Born Free is a feel-good tale about how inspiration drawn from unexpected circumstances could help you realise the importance of finding your true calling and following your dreams. The short film features Samarth, a corporate professional who is busy making his way up the corporate ladder. He sets ambitious plans for himself and things seem to fall in place with the launch of a product that he has been working on.

Through the course of this launch, he meets Vanya, a free-spirited blogger who is busy living life on her own terms. Vanya helps Samarth get in touch with his true self, his ambition, his passions that will make him not only successful but also extremely happy. Born Free can be viewed on YouTube channel Ultra Shorts.

