Roja actor Madhoo on Baahubali TV show: Not Sivagami, I play a ruler in Aarambh

The TV show Aarambh by the makers of Baahubali have left fans wondering what is going to be new about this television show and how the Karthika Nair, Rajniesh Duggall starrer would attract the audience. From the looks of it, director Goldie Behl is going all out with casting of his show, from veteran actor Tanuja to the popular yesteryear actor Madhoo, who confirmed that she will be playing the role in the show. In a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor who was last seen on the silver screen in Kannada movie Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi said that she is excited about her upcoming project, and can’t wait to start work on it.

This is her debut show on television, and from the time she came back on screen, she has been picky about the films that she chose. She has worked with quite a few people who are new the industry. So from working with all that fresh energy to working with Goldie, how did she sign the project? Madhoo says she was not even in the country when she was approached or said yes. “I was in USA, and Goldie had called me about the project. He is a very old friend of mine, and Sonali is too. So I knew that he wouldn’t be coming to me with something that was not up to the mark. He also told me about the role that I would be playing. That, I would be the queen, not because my husband is a king but because I rule my kingdom. The show is set in a matriarchal society and so my character is that of a strong leader. When he had told me this, I intuitively knew that I would be a part of this project,” she recalled.

Dravidagam flourished under the rule of their fearless queen. Watch the story on #Aarambh, Starts 24th June, Sat-Sun at 9pm.@KarthikaNair9 pic.twitter.com/u0OCGQ43sr — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 15, 2017

.@KarthikaNair9 talks about her character Devsena, the fearless Queen. #Aarambh, Starts 24th June, Sat-Sun at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/o9lHSCR71a — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 15, 2017

The role is not that of Sivagami from Baahubali, but the character is similar in its strength and depth. Sivagami rules her kingdom with an iron fist and Madhoo’s role is all about making rootless decisions, she explained. “A powerful queen of a matriarch makes rootless decisions. Her decisions are more about keeping the future of her people in mind and not being rooted in personal emotions and feelings. So when the character was explained to me, they had given Sivagami as a point of reference,” she said and added, “So far my image has become that of a soft and gentle person. With my roles in films earlier, I was perceived off as the girl next door. However, roles like the ones in Roja, Dila Jale, and Pehchaan – the one that added underlying strength to my characters are the ones that worked. So, doing something like what I would be working on in Aarambh seemed great.”

From character sketches to dialogues, Goldie had mailed Madhoo everything after the initial discussion and the level of organisation convinced her that this project would be a good way to move forward. “From working so far, I have come to realise that as much fun as working with new people is, there is a sense of comfort when it comes to collaborating with people you have known for a long time. This was another reason why I was completely okay with doing the project. When I visited the sets, I saw that the DOP of the show was someone who I have known since when I did Phool Aur Kante. Going to the set was like going home, and that felt really great. Also, the scale at which we are working, it was no different from the sets of any movie,” said the Gentleman actor.

The star is yet to start shoot for her part of in the show, which will premiere on June 24. However, she is convinced that the audience will like her in this brand new avatar. She said, “When one is convinced of the role that you are doing, then the people will believe the role. In real life, I might not want to hurt even a mosquito. However, if I take up a role of playing a villain that I have to be convinced and own it. I think, with this character not only am I convinced but I am also excited.”

The only thing that worried Madhoo was the time factor. “So far, I haven’t thought about working in this space because the schedule is hectic, and for me, shooting 20 days out of 30 is not possible. I have an active life, and my life is completely different. So, initially I was worried about schedule. But now I know that my part needs 6 to 7 days of work only, and that is great. If otherwise I seem intimidated, Goldie says, ‘You’ll have fun and we’ll have fun.'”

From the sets to the cast and crew, Aarambh has raised the expectations of audience who primarily watch TV with its trailers. The plot which is set in the times of clash between Dravidian clans and Aryan clans has further increased interest, and has made is one of the most awaited shows of television.

