Rohit Shetty on India’s Next Superstar: We are going to see if the participant has all the qualities that a superstar should have

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are all set to team up for a talent hunt show on Star Plus. India’s Next Superstar will see the director duo test aspiring actors and then sign them for a film. The new show will take up the slot which is currently occupied by Akshay Kumar’s comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. On Friday, Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about his upcoming show at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 on Friday night.

He said, “Me and Karan are doing a show. It is a new format for both of us. So, we will also grow with the show. We have selected twenty kids, all newcomers. The channel is training them and the show will telecast in January. We have not shot the first episode yet. So, as we start shooting, we will also know who is good. The criteria is that we will have to see everything, performance, personality, dance and action.”

“We are going to see if the participant has all the qualities that a superstar should have. It is a new format not only for me and Karan, but also for the channel. So, we all are quite excited,” added Shetty.

It will be quite an exciting show since both these directors come from two different schools. While Karan Johar is known for his romantic comedies and larger than life stories, Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, is known for his hit masala films. His latest film, Golmaal Again, was this year’s most successful Bollywood film at the box office, grossing more than Rs 200 crores.

