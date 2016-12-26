Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra to be replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actor Rohan Mehra took a break from playing Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to participate in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 10. Actor Rohan Mehra took a break from playing Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to participate in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 10.

Rohan Mehra is busy fighting for his place on reality show Bigg Boss 10 but that has cost him the only fiction show he had in his kitty, Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was the same show that made him a name enough to appear on Bigg Boss. But now, another actor is set to replace Rohan’s character in the show.

Rohan was seen playing Naksh Singhania, son of the show’s lead characters Akshara and Naitik, until October when he packed his bags and entered the Bigg Boss house.

The actor managed to earn a lot of female fans with his boy-next-door charm on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but in a bad news for his followers, the channel has decided to replace him. “The channel can’t wait any longer for him to come out of Bigg Boss. The track of his character has to be taken forward and hence we are replacing him. By tomorrow the name of his replacement will be finalised,” a source from the Star Plus told indianexpress.com.

His ouster from the show, however, is not an overnight decision. In fact, it has been that his replacement was decided the day he took a break to appear on Bigg Boss. “It is not a recent development, This was supposed to happen. The only difference is that we have taken time in finalising the replacement,” the insider revealed.

With this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai can now be known for maximum exits within the shortest time. This year its biggest stars Hina Khan and Karan Mehra called it quits, leaving its future in limbo, even if for sometime.

But while Rohan is getting replaced just like Karan, Hina’s character has been shown dead on the show. We wonder how the show will sail through, now that it has been making more news for exits than its storyline.

