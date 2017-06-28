Rohan Mehra to join Sasural Simar Ka: After a leap, it’ll focus on younger generation so that’s my best TV comeback

Rohan Mehra will join the cast after the show will take a leap. Rohan Mehra will join the cast after the show will take a leap.

Sasural Simar Ka, which for six years centered around the love story of Prem and Simar, is now shifting its focus by introducing a leap paving way for new, young actors. And one such face is popular TV actor Rohan Mehra, whose last daily soap appearance was as Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan, fresh from the reality show Bigg Boss season 10, is now set for a comeback to fiction after almost a year with Sasural Simar Ka.

Talking to indianexpress.com about choosing the show to for his return, Rohan said, “Even though the show is about Simar, the story now focuses on the younger generation. That way, I am playing the lead and I will have a love triangle with the two daughters of Simar. When the show was offered to me, I felt it was the right opportunity to come back. Also, Sasural Simar Ka is a brand in itself. While you have shows, which manage only a two-three month run, here is a show, which has been running from past six years.”

The actor began shooting for the show on Tuesday. Interestingly, his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also came at a point when the show underwent a leap after being aired for more than six years. Despite the popularity of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, Rohan managed to hold his own. He is confident that he will recreate the same impact in Sasural Simar Ka too. “This time there’s no Prem and the original Simar is also not there. So, I will be able to create a fanbase for myself on this show as well. As the story is about the younger generation, the focus will be on me.”

When asked if he misses being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which he had to let go for Bigg Boss 10, the actor said, “Not at all. That’s why I left the show. I got everything from the show but after a year, there came stagnation. This happens… The story focused more on Naira and Kartik. So, I thought it’s better to leave. But while I was on the show, I had a great time.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd