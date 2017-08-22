Heroes on TV are always positive: Rohan Mehra on his character’s change in Sasural Simar Ka

Rohan Mehra Rohan Mehra

Young sensation Rohan Mehra recently entered Sasural Simar Ka and is owning it. The Colors show introduced him as a negative character but now as per the script’s demand, his character has had a change of heart. Saying that not all actors are so blessed to experiment with a single role, Rohan, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, said, “I feel really lucky to have played both shades in the same show. And now that Sameer is in love with Sanjana (Krissann Barretto), fans can also anticipate some romantic scenes ahead.”

Rohan, who quit his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for Bigg Boss, feels that the hero is always expected to be the nice one. The actor said, “I really enjoyed playing the grey character a lot because there was so much to do. Your performance and acting skills really get polished when you do challenging roles. But then heroes on TV have to be positive, and the perks are that you get to romance. That also has its own charm and you also enjoy indulging in some heroic fights.”

Mention the recent reports that suggested the show will go off air soon, and Rohan shot back, “See, there’s no official confirmation on the same and neither have we been informed of it. So, I can’t really tell you more on that.”

And lastly, saying that he is happy the show is focusing on the new generation, Rohan said, “Sasural Simar Ka has been a really popular show and it feels great to be associated with it. The new storyline is quite an interesting and entertaining one and fans have been giving us quite a positive response.”

Rohan has been dating his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh for more than a year now. The couple has been quite open about their relationship and Rohan even spoke about his ladylove in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, when Kanchi quit the show, Rohan supported her and even shared an Instagram story that said, “Wise decision, u deserve more.. u were promised something else but nothing happened..not done (sic).”

