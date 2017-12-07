Rohan Gandotra replaces Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak

Rohan Gandotra will be playing the role of Parth. Rohan Gandotra will be playing the role of Parth.

Controversy’s favourite child Sidharth Shukla is back in news. The actor has decided to part ways with his show Dil Se Dil Tak that airs on Colors. Citing creative difference, the actor amicably chose to go separate ways. Stepping into Sidharth’s shoes to play the lead character Parth will be Kaala Teeka fame Rohan Gandotra. Talking about this development, Rohan exclusively told indianexpress.com, “I will begin shooting in a couple of days and I am really excited for this new start.”

Talking about stepping into Sidharth’s shoes, the actor said, “As an actor, I don’t want to get into what led to the replacement but I am looking forward to joining the team. Dil Se Dil Tak is one of the most talked about show on Colors and I think it was a lucrative offer for me. From the brief that I have received, there’s going to be a lot of exciting things happening in the coming days.”

With the plot currently focusing on Parth becoming a father through surrogacy, we asked Rohan how comfortable he is to play a father. “Yes, I am fine with it completely. Also, apart from playing a father, the show will primarily focus on the love story, and so I have nothing to complain. I would be the only male lead in the show, so playing a dad to a little baby shouldn’t be much of a trouble. I am only happy to have got the chance to portray such a great character,” he said.

Lastly adding that he will add his own elements in the show, Rohan quipped, “I am yet to get the script so I cannot comment what will I do, but definitely it will be something different than what Sidharth has already done. All I hope is that the audience loves me as Parth and continue to shower their support on me and the show.”

As readers would remember Sidharth was earlier in news after he apparently abused his co-star Kunal Verma on sets. After Kunal brought this to the notice of the production team, Sidharth had a major showdown and he decided to skip the shoot for a couple of days. That led to a buzz that the makers do not want to work with him and have thus decided to shut the show. But speaking to indianexpress.com, producer Sumeet Mittal had clarified about the problems with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak and said, “That would be the worst day in the television industry. An actor’s presence cannot decide whether a show will run or not. Only content runs the show, we will never shut our show for an actor.”

Dil Se Dil Tak airs on Colors and stars Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai as the female leads.

