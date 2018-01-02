Rocky on his relationship with Hina: I am happy we won’t need to keep it under wraps now

Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal talks about his relationship in this exclusive chat. Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal talks about his relationship in this exclusive chat.

Having played the iconic character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan became a household name. But her stardom has seen a massive high after her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi and now Bigg Boss 11. While her on-screen character remains popular, the fans love the real Hina much more. The fact that the actor is quite comfortable in her skin and doesn’t shy away from showing her emotions on camera has only got her more brownie points. While she had been dating producer Rocky Jaiswal, only during Bigg Boss has the couple officially confessed and professed their love to each other. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Rocky shared that this wasn’t planned but he is happy that they wouldn’t have to keep their relationship under wraps now.

Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Rocky said, “It was obviously a burst of emotions and also the result of staying away from each other for so long. We have been having coffee together every evening, and you can understand how difficult it must be to stay apart like this. All these times we never spoke about our relationship as we thought it wasn’t the right time. The fact that Hina is dating a non-celeb would have resulted in a lot of speculations and we didn’t want that. Our bond is very real and we wanted to keep it that way. But I am glad that this has happened and we can now be ourselves all the time. I hope people continue to love and support us as a couple also.”

When we asked him about the wedding bells, he laughed to say, “But why do you want to hear the wedding bells?”

In one of the promos, we had also seen Hina asking Rocky to be ready with surprises. As we questioned about what all has he planned, the loving boyfriend said, “There are a lot of surprises which I will not reveal now. One of it she already knows is that I have already got the new iPhone X for her. Hina likes to get surprises and she is a typical girl that way. She is not materialistic or expects expensive gifts, she gets happy with small things in life.”

While the contestants have been fighting, a sudden deep connect has been formed between them. Stating that it is an emotion post war, Rocky said, “When you have been fighting for long, there comes a stage of ceasefire. Having lived together for so long, they now understand and know each other quite well. It’s beautiful to see that they accept that every one of them deserve to stay and win. It’s really positive and I hope it remains the same till the finale.”

Lastly, talking about his stint on the show again, Rocky shared, “It was an amazing experience as I got to live in the house as a contestant for close to 48 hours. I have been working behind the camera and doing something in front of it was a different experience, when everything you do is getting captured and subject to scrutiny. I now understand why few people in Bigg Boss house get projected as negative or positive. Hats off to every housemate for doing this.”

