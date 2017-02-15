Bigg Boss 9 contestant Keith Sequeira proposes marriage to Rochelle Rao on Valentine’s Day, see pics

Former celebrity Bigg Boss 9 couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are engaged. Former celebrity Bigg Boss 9 couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are engaged.

What could be a better occasion than Valentine’s Day to propose your loved one for marriage? Like many others, model-actor Keith Sequeira too made the most out of the V-Day as he proposed to his lady love Rochelle Rao for marriage. Keith’s proposal was a simple one but for Rochelle, it might have been the best moment of her life.

Though the actor wanted to make it special by doing it on the serene beaches of Andamans or at a scenic hill station, but he could not make his plans work out because of work commitments and hence had to do it at his home only.

The Bigg Boss 9 couple who have been together for a while, made the news official on their social media account. Posting an adorable photo collage on her Instagram accounts, Rochelle Rao wrote, “I said YES!” Keith too shared the collage with the caption, “She said YES!”

Earlier in the day, Rochelle shared her much-in-love pictures with beau Keith and mentioned the things she loves about him. She wrote, “3 things I love about @keithsequeira. He never judges me or other people! It gives me the freedom to be myself 100%. His silly sense of humour that can make me laugh at my angriest, smile at my saddest and make me want to kill him when he embarrasses me. How patient and kind he is with me and the world.”

Following his girlfriend, Keith too expressed his feelings on Instagram as he wrote, “3 things I love about @rochellerao. Her naughty eyes and her heart stopping smile. Her passion for life and sharing its beautiful moments with me. When times are tough and I’m deep in it …she reminds me to “just keep swimming.”

Interestingly, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who were also there with Keith and Rochelle on the ninth season of Bigg Boss shared a similar collage while announcing their wedding date last year.

Now that the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level, we wish to hear their wedding bells ringing really soon.

