Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna split again

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna have split again following her cheating scandal last year. According to a source, Rob decided to end his relationship with Chyna as she “often disappears”.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision,” the source told usmagazine.com. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.” Another source said Rob and Chyna have been at odds since their initial split around the Christmas holiday.

At the time, Chyna took all of her belongings and left with their daughter Dream. “(It’s the same) with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities,” said the source.

According to one of the sources, Rob and Blac are now living separately. The younger brother of Kim Kardashian has been staying at the Calabasas home bought by his mother Kris Jenner, while Chyna moved back into her home.

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna also are parents of a baby girl. Post her birth, Rob, 29, took to Instagram to share a photo of his newborn, baby girl, Dream Renee Kardashian, and post a heartfelt message to Blac Chyna.

“Today was amazing, I am so lucky!! Thank you @BlacChyna for having our baby and being so strong! “I love you so much and can’t wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and appreciate both of you. I know everyone saying that’s my twin but that’s def your nose Chy lol,” he then wrote in the caption.