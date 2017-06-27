Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna want to get along for their daughter

Rob Kardashian split with Blac Chyna in February. Rob Kardashian split with Blac Chyna in February.

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian and model Blac Chyna are not back together but want to get along for the sake of their daughter, a source in the know has said. The former couple split in February after a tumultuous relationship and though they have been spending a lot of time together recently, the pair are not back together and are currently focused on caring for their seven-month-old daughter Dream together.

“Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together. They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama. They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal,” femalefirst.co.uk quoted a source as saying. However, friends admit it is “very possible” Rob, 30, and 29-year-old Chyna could reconcile. A source told People magazine, “They are both complicated people. It’s very possible they will get back together. But it’s also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.”

It was recently reported that this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also involved with reality TV beauty Meghan James. But Rob refuted the rumours and claimed that the two hadn’e even met.

The source added, reports femalefirst.co.uk, “The whole Meghan drama was bizarre. They were seeing each other. But Rob clearly was thinking that he wanted to get back with Chyna too. Any talk about Rob dating will make Chyna lose it. It seems Rob was denying to keep peace with Chyna.”

(with IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd