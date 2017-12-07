Exclusive: Rannvijay Singh will not be a gang leader in Roadies Xtreme 

Rannvijay Singh’ partners in crime in the show, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa seem quite nervous and yet excited to experience Rannvijay’s new role. Rannvijay Singh’ partners in crime in the show, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa seem quite nervous and yet excited to experience Rannvijay’s new role.

As the Roadies Xtreme auditions began today in Pune, the makers have surprised the audience with a major development. Roadies veteran Rannvijay Singh has decided to hang his boots as the gang leader this season. In turn, the first winner of the adventure reality show will be seen in a very different avatar flaunting some special powers in this season.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rannvijay shared with a smile, “This time I will have a very important role that will come as a surprise to the audience and the gang leaders. I will have some powers which could change the course of the game but my lips are sealed for now.”

When asked if he will miss the role of a gang leader and competing in the game he shared, “I started as a contestant and then became an integral part in choosing the right participant in the coming days. And when I got the opportunity of being a gang leader, I was more than happy. Roadies is an original Indian format and to keep it entertaining and exciting, we have to integrate new elements every time.”

He added, “This year, since the theme is extreme, we wanted to add something really exciting. I will be making sure that the contestants and gang leaders, both face extreme challenges and emerge stronger than ever. And to tell you honestly, to take up this specific role, I had to cross all stages of a contestant, selector and a gang leader. So gear up for an exciting season ahead.”

Rannvijay’s partners in crime in the show, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa seem quite nervous and yet excited to experience Rannvijay’s new role. While Nikhil suggested that Rannvijay will wax his legs, don a frilly skirt and become the cheer leader with pompom, Prince suggested that he will act as Mithun Chakraborty of Dance India Dance and only praise them by saying “Kya baat, Kya baat”, Neha called him the Navjot Singh Sindhu of Roadies. But making them all go mum, Rannvijay laughed off their ideas with a smirk, “I will have the last laugh guys, beware!”

Roadies Xtreme will launch on MTV early next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd