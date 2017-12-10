Roadies Xtreme: Raftaar joins Neha, Prince and Nikhil as a gang leader

Raftaar to be one of the gang leaders along with Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa. Raftaar to be one of the gang leaders along with Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa.

The most popular adventure reality show Roadies is all set to embark on a new journey this season. Titled Roadies Xtreme, the makers have planned some really exciting twists for the audience. Firstly, the face of the show Rannvijay Singh has been released from his duty as a gang leader this time and he will return to the show in a more powerful avatar. And taking charge as the new gang leader would be the most loved rapper and musician Raftaar.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Raftaar is a youth icon and not just his songs, but he is also very popular among the youngsters for his personality and style. A self-made man, he is an inspiration to many and he suited the image of a gang leader completely. He will join the force along with Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula.”

The 29-year-old crooner rose to fame from his very first song “Tamanche Pe Disco” and then went on to churn hits like “Whistle Baja”, “The Pappi Song”, “Dhaakad”, “Bandook Meri Laila” among more. His latest number in Fukrey Returns, “Tu Mera Bhai Nehi Hain” has already turned into a chartbuster. Raftaar also showed his swag on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he received quite a positive response for his dance moves.

This season of Roadies, the gang leaders would also have to be a part of the tasks along with their squads. Ditching their luxurious lives, they will also be seen living with the contestants in tents and competing with each other in the deadly tasks. As of now, only one audition has been done, and there are three more to go. Roadies Xtreme will journey around India’s northeast region and will begin shooting by end of this month.

Speaking about his new role, Rannvijay had told indianexpress.com, “This time I will have a very important role that will come as a surprise to the audience and the gang leaders. I will have some powers which could change the course of the game but my lips are sealed for now.”

He had added, “This year, since the theme is extreme, we wanted to add something really exciting. I will be making sure that the contestants and gang leaders, both face extreme challenges and emerge stronger than ever. And to tell you honestly, to take up this specific role, I had to cross all stages of a contestant, selector and a gang leader. So gear up for an exciting season ahead.”

