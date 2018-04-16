Roadies Xtreme journey begins: Tough tasks and gang rivalry to make it an exciting ride ahead

Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula team rivalry has already begun on Roadies Xtreme. Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula team rivalry has already begun on Roadies Xtreme.

“Main Roadie banna chahta hoon (I want to be a Roadie)”, every youngster while growing up has dreamt of saying this on MTV Roadies. The adventure-based reality series, that launched in 2003, today defines the youth and their never-give-up attitude. The latest season of the series launched earlier last month and after weeks of audition and personal interviews, the journey began on Sunday with 20 contestants. While this year Rannvijay Singha has been promoted to a more powerful post, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa are the gang leaders.

The journey kickstarted with Rannvijay Singha giving the audience a glimpse of what was coming this season. He also shared that this year the gang leaders would also have to compete and fight to win. Calling upon the gang leaders, he shared with them that they would be living in tents without any luxury. Neha Dhupia seemed worried about the idea of this ‘tough life’ and told them it’s impossible for her to survive without geyser, television or a fridge. Apart from building their own armies, Rannvijay further informed them that they would also need to earn their gang members. When Raftaar, who has debuted as a gang leader, was asked what he is expecting from the season, he said, ‘Lot of fun’ and then eyeing Prince Narula quipped, ‘and a lot of fight.’ His statement was a pre-declaration of war that we are sure will fire up the season.

Being in the rock capital of India, Rannvijay surprised all by inviting a rock band to perform for them. And then began the first task ‘Wreck and Roll’, wherein each gang leaders had to select two members. While one contestant had to wreck the given commodities, the other contestant had to free himself while tied upside down. Neha and Prince’s team participated in the first round and both failed to complete the task. Nikhil and Raftaar’s team too battled closely and Nikhil’s boys Rohan and Kashish managed to win the round. Both were given the privilege to choose their gang leaders. While Nikhil showed interest in Kashish, Rohan chose him, and Kashish opted for Prince’s team.

On the second day, Rannvijay Singha asks the gang leaders to pick one contestant who they feel can go on to become threats for them in the coming days. The four would have to compete with each other and while one would be saved, the bottom three would go to the vote out round. While Neha chooses her dearest Bibek, saying that he is a very strong contender, Nikhil opts for Abhishek who he wanted for his team. Prince played his ace card and picked Sonu who is Raftaar’s favourite, making the rapper opt for Vidit who was sent to the top 20 directly by Prince Narula.

Soon we saw an ugly game of rivalry and politics as Abhishek and Bibek got together to throw Vidit out of the game. Interestingly, Neha Dhupia and Raftaar encouraged and cheered them for this ploy. The final round was won by Bibek after Abhishek’s stupidity. Next week, one among Sonu, Abhishek and Vidit will have to bow out from the show.

This season is definitely an ‘xtreme’ly exciting one with gang leaders getting involved in the game first hand and Rannvijay Sinha pledging to make life tough for all. This season, contestants have come well prepared with almost everyone flaunting six-pack abs and that required do-or-die attitude. The first episode only tested the boys but some of the girls, as seen during the auditions, are strong and will give the guys a run for their money. With such strong youngsters on-board, things will heat up in northeast’s chilly cold weather.

What’s disappointing is the ‘love angle’ being played in the show from the very first episode. Shruti and Nishkarsh’s friendship has already become gossip for contestants, but spare us from this unnecessary drama by editing it (MTV, are you listening?). Also, we have no clue why Sandy Saha was chosen in the first place – just to add some fun or make a mockery out of him? He stands nowhere close to the well-built strong boys, and we really hope he has more to give to the show than being just a joker in the lot.

These are the names of the top 20 contestants, among which one will win the ultimate Roadies Xtreme title – Shruti Sinha, Priya Sindhu, Vidit Sharma, Kashish Thakur Pundir, Pavneet Singh Bagga, Rohan Hingorani, Mini Rohela, Farah Fatima Khan, Sonu Jatt, Sandy Saha, Syed Khurshid, Nishkarsh Arora, Geetika Sood, Preeti Kuntal, Samiksha Malik, Surbhi Rana, Kriti Verma, Bibek Vohra, Shubhada Nishtala, and Abhishek Dubey.

