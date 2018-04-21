MTV Roadies Xtreme gang leaders reveal their gang goals

Roadies Xtreme has Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Prince Narula as gang leaders. Roadies Xtreme has Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Prince Narula as gang leaders.

The exciting season of Roadies Xtreme started in Shillong with 20 contestants. With Rannvijay Singh taking up the job of a tough taskmaster and pushing the gang leaders into living the same life as the contestants, things are definitely going to spice up this year. From staying in tents to participating in tasks, this year the gang leaders would have to ‘earn’ their gangs, and it won’t come so easy.

No war is won without a plan, and all four gang leaders, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Prince Narula are determined to win with their beliefs. As they prep up to draw swords against each other, indianexpress.com decided to find out about their gang goals.

Prince, who has been the winner of Roadies X2 and took charge as a gang leader from season X4 shared, “From day one, our gang’s goal is to never lose focus and win no matter what happens; but most importantly, by keeping their attitude in check. Roadies has always been about being mentally strong. I believe I’ve an advantage since I’ve been one of them so it is relatively easy to understand my gang’s mindset.”

On the other hand, making his Roadies debut, Raftaar has his plans set to strike a balance between mind and heart. “Every roadie is a bundle of raw energy waiting to be channelised into the right direction. My job is to erase the diversion, eliminate the distraction and give them the plan of action. “Dil ki sunenge dimaag se khelenge, finish line nahi sara maidaan hi le lenge (Will listen to our hearts but play from mind. Not just the battle, but we will win the entire battleground).”

Last year Neha’s gang member Shweta won Roadies, and this year, she is confident that she will emerge as the winner. Neha said, “Like last year, this time also my gang goal is to enjoy the journey and while doing that, ensuring that we have at least one contestant from our gang reach the final destination. In addition, the strategy is to stay away from as many vote outs as possible. Having said that, in Roadies not everything goes as planned, so no point in predicting anything.”

Lastly, Nikhil added, “As gang leaders, all of us started the Roadies Xtreme journey with different goals this year. We all want to win but winning aside, my gang’s objective and strategy is very clear. We want to try and get as many as our gang members as possible to the final destination in Ziro. Once in Ziro, each gang member will have his/her own battle to fight, to try and win this season of Roadies Xtreme.”

