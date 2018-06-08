Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Sandy Saha: I hope Kashish Thakur Pundir will win the show

Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Sandy Saha was crowned as the class joker and made fun of by fellow mates. Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Sandy Saha was crowned as the class joker and made fun of by fellow mates.

Sandy Saha recently bid farewell to Roadies Xtreme after an inter-gang vote out. The 23-year-old believes that the show was a life-changing experience for him. “I think it was the best choice that I did. Yes, it was a short stint but I really had a blast shooting with the team. Every moment that I spent in the show will always be special to me,” he shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

He also added, “The drive through the beautiful scenery of North East India was memorable. That was the time when we let go of the competitive feel and bonded together as friends and humans. I really miss those times a lot.”

During the show, Sandy was crowned as the class joker and made fun of by fellow mates. However, the entertainer from Kolkata shared that he is used to all these and it no more worries him. “It happens in every season and I was well prepared for it. Also, I really don’t care about the bitching and gossiping. I am a happy-go-lucky person who believes in himself. From where I come, I have faced it all. People have made fun of my personality and sexuality. If I had let it affect me, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

On the day of his eviction, the audience saw few contestants blaming him of spreading rumours about other contestants. Stating that all of that were baseless, Sandy said, “I was completely cornered and wrong allegations were put on me. But along with me, now the whole world knows that I was never wrong and I did not speak a word against anyone. Yes, it affected my vote-out but my gang was filled with weird people and I knew when it would come to them, they would throw me out at the first instance.”

While Sandy was one of the most entertaining contestants, his strength definitely was not up to the mark, especially compared to the other boys. When asked if that was a hindrance to him while doing tasks, he said, “Yes, I may not be physically strong but I was confident and passionate. As for the other boys, they were all so hot and it did affect my concentration.” He further blushed to share, “I really have a huge crush on Kashish (Thakur Pundir) and I hope he wins the show.

Talking about his future plans, the young man stated, “I am associated with social causes and make entertaining videos and will continue to entertain people with them. I am right now based in Mumbai and also open for other projects.”

Roadies Xtreme airs every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV. While Rannvijay Singh returned to the show as a mentor, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar are the gang leaders.

