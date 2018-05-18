Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Farha Fatima Khan: Regret giving up my place for Sonu Jat during vote out

Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Farha Fatima Khan. Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with Roadies Xtreme evicted contestant Farha Fatima Khan.

MTV Roadies is not just about tasks and adventure. It also showcases the journey of many, who find a way of life, through this show. The evicted contestant Farha Fatima Khan is one of them. Coming from a conservative family, she was married off at 20 but luckily found a supporting husband, who got her to Roadies, to fulfil her dreams. Part of Raftaar’s gang, Farha made her mark in Roadies Xtreme, for being straightforward, confident and loyal. Indianexpress.com recently got in an exclusive tete-a-tete with her as she spoke about her journey, her regrets and her future plans.

Talking about her experience on Roadies Xtreme, Farha shared, “It has been a fantastic journey, short and very sweet. Coming from a conservative family, being on such a big show was only a dream. Thankfully, my husband supported me and got me here. I was happy reaching the audition and then getting selected, that was a dream come true moment for me completely.”

Farha has been the first contestant to get evicted after the final journey begun and the girl is sad that she could not manage to prove herself in the show. “I just wish I had got the opportunity to perform and show my grit. But initially, my plan was to remain immune so that I can go a long way and it worked in the first phase. On the day of the task, I really wanted to perform but Raftaar sir chose Geetika Sood and Sonu Jat, and they failed. I knew if I had performed, we would have managed to do much better. So I was hurt that because of someone else, I was in the danger zone.”

Interestingly, Farha herself asked gang leader Raftaar to nominate her in order to save Sonu. When asked about the decision, she quipped, “At that time, my focus was to save the gang as the other teams had completely cornered us. I knew Sonu was a strong contestant and would do well but now I do regret my decision. My journey was cut short too soon and it was only because I chose to give my position away.”

As readers would know, after winning an advantage, Prince Narula decided to put Farha in Raftaar’s team. We asked her if given a chance to choose her own team, who would she had opted for, Farha said, “To be honest my first choice was Nikhil (Chinapa) sir; the way he performs and has smart plans for his gang, it’s incredible. But yes, the second option was Raftaar sir and so I was happy and satisfied being in his team.”

And giving out her choice as the winners, she shared, “I really feel Mehakdeep Singh and Kashish Pundir have a strong chance to win the show.”

From being a hairdresser to now a celebrated Roadie, Farha has come a long way and she wants to inspire more young girls to tread their path into living their dreams. “I am blessed to have got the opportunity and I was humbled when Neha (Dhupia) ma’am said that I am the voice of women now. There are lots of things that I plan to do to fulfil the responsibility and I am already working on it. Soon, you guys will also get to know about it.”

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Roadies Xtreme has Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa as gang leaders. The show airs every Sunday, 7 pm on MTV.

