Roadies Rising’s Baseer Ali and Priyank Sharma, actor Siddharth Sharma in Splitsvilla X; full list of contestants here

Cupids are off on a vacation as Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone are here to play matchmakers with their show MTV Splitsvilla. Launching tonight, 20 youngsters, in search of love will pave their way into the show. A source close to the show has shared with Indian Express that Roadies Rising Baseer Ali and Priyank Sharma, and actor Siddharth Sharma will be seen as contestants in MTV Splitsvilla X.

MTV Splitsvilla brings single souls in search of love (and fame) under the same roof, to mingle freely and find partners among the lot. The show has been criticized for being immodest, against Indian culture and giving shelter to wannabes. With the show, currently, in its tenth season, it seems like the audience does enjoy all of these.

Now coming to the theme of Splitsvilla X – ‘Catch Your Match’. The current season is an experiment to test whether science can find love or if the heart has its own ways. Seven girls and boys, who are scientifically perfect matches, and three girls and boys, who do not have any perfect matches, will try to discover true love amidst the stunning surroundings of Jim Corbett. Rannvijay will be the advisor to the girls, while Queen of hearts Sunny will mentor the guys to woo the pretty ladies.

Now, among these contestants, we have exclusive information that Roadies finalist Baseer Ali, contestant Priyank Sharma and actor Siddharth Sharma (Big F and Class of 2017) will also be competing for love. Also, Australian born Indian model Alisha Farrer, who was seen in Bollywood film Love Games, will be participating in Splitsvilla. The other contestants are Khushboo Mukherjee, Anmol Chaudhary, Akash Choudhary, Ans*** Sharma, Akshata Sonawane, Steffi Margaret Cyrill, Divya Agarwal, Archit Bhatia, Hritu Zee, Ripu Daman Singh, Esha Chowdhary, Nachiket, Mohit Hiranandani, Nibedita, Haneet Sing Narang, Naina Singh and Aquib.

Splitsvilla X premieres tonight at 7pm on MTV.

