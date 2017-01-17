Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha blessed with a little princess

Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha welcomed their first child on Monday. Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha welcomed their first child on Monday.

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha is now a father of an angelic baby girl. The news was shared by Rannvijay on his Twitter handle, where he wrote, “With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed.” He thanked the almighty for showering all the blessings on him and his wife. He wrote, “Thank you, Baba, ji.. satnamwaheguru #grateful #blessed.”

With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends,Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 16, 2017

The television heartthrob broke many hearts as he tied the knot with his London-based girlfriend, Prianka, two years ago in a hush-hush ceremony in Kenya. The couple met each other through common friends and had to convince their families that they were made for each other. From their marriage to now, Rannvijay and Prianka’s journey has been a beautiful ride. But even after his marriage, Rannvijay’s female fans continue to drool over his good looks and tough attitude.

The VJ-actor made the big announcement of his wife expecting their first child in the most beautiful manner. Rannvijay posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “I love u so much.. And u too @priankasingha #satnamwaheguruੴ #babymama.”

Since Rannvijay was busy with his shows and events, Prianka had her baby shower at her parent’s place in Kensington, United Kingdom. Her friends and sisters arranged for her special celebrations and Prianka looked delightful as she shared a picture from the baby shower. Expressing her happiness she wrote on Instagram, “Blessed to have the best of friends that are more like sisters who threw the most stunning baby shower!”

We are now waiting for the couple to share the first pictures of their munchkin soon.

