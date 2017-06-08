Roadies brothers Raghu Ram-Rajiv Laxman are back with talent-based show India’s Best Judwa

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman are coming back on television with a new show. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman are coming back on television with a new show.

For 10 years until 2014, they were the most intimidating figures on television. From throwing cuss words around to lashing out at an impulse, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman, the creators of MTV Roadies, were the men youth loved to hate. So, even as Roadies continued its journey with other mentors, the show’s prime will always be the one when the twins were at its helm.

But in a good news for their fans, Raghu and Rajiv are back on television with yet another reality show. The concept of the show, titled India’s Best Judwa, is about twins, who will be given a platform to showcase their connection. Raghu and Rajiv will produce the show under their banner Monozygotic Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Those interested can upload a video of themselves for an online audition. The video should feature the twins narrating a story or an incident where being identical twins they faced certain advantages and disadvantages. The applicants are also required to share what makes them and their twin special and what are the five things they like and dislike about their sibling. Reportedly, actor Karanvir Bohra will host the series. The show will premiere on Zee TV.

Other details about India’s Best Judwa are kept under wraps. The show puts the spotlight on India’s identical twins, showcasing their connection, their fondness for each other, their striking similarities and fascinating aspects of their lives together. It will also be interesting to see whether these twins would be grilled by the duo Raghu and Rajiv.

