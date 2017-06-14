Wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor for long: Riya Sen on her web-series Ragini MMS 2.2

Riya Sen has done Hindi films like Style, Jhankar beats and Apna Sapna Money Money. Riya Sen has done Hindi films like Style, Jhankar beats and Apna Sapna Money Money.

It is the time when entertainment industry is looking at churning out more and more progressive content for the audience to consume, and web-series is just the perfect platform for it. ALTBalaji is one of the largest digital platforms in India and already has 6 original shows in Indian languages. In the latest development we came to know that the Apna Sapna Money Money actor Riya Sen will be a part of ALTBalaji’s new web-series Ragini MMS 2.2.

The show will revolve around the life of Simran, played by Riya Sen and Ragini, played by Karishma Sharma. The uncanny haunting that they witness at an old deserted college are at the heart of the story. Running behind the scandalous MMS CD, which has thrilling mysteries and dark secrets to unwind, is what awaits the two in search to fight the freakish energy that surrounds them. The show has some eye-popping instances and unknown twists coming your way, which will leave you horrified, yet anxious.

When we contacted Riya Sen to know why she decided to be a part of a web-series after doing quite a lot of Bengali and Tamil films recently, the actor said, “Three years back I’ve wanted to venture into the web-series department and way many more years than that I’ve wanted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor . Now working with both, I feel elated and more involved than ever.”

We will​ be seeing Riya doing a Hindi project after quite a long time too, and the web-series will start streaming soon as the shot has already commenced with the sexy siren.

