Rithvik Dhanjani’s message for Asha Negi on her birthday is worth a read. See photo

Television’s bubbly and cheerful girl Asha Negi turned a year older on Wednesday. However, her childlike innocence defies the fact that the Pavitra Rishta actor is a 28-year-old adult now. On her big day, Asha was showered with a lot of love and blessings from her industry friends including Ridhi Dogra, Karan Wahi, Suyyash Rai, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. But one message which made us lose our hearts was the one from the love of her life Rithvik Dhanjani. While many birthday wishes might have swarmed Asha’s social media profiles, but the one from Rithvik left us in awe of this television couple who are addressed as ‘AshVik’ by their many fans.

While wishing his lady love, Rithvik wrote, “if there truly is a queen of hearts that i know its you baby..no matter where you are or who’s company are you in there is always love around you and that’s your magic…you have the power to make anyone feel better about themselves and put a smile on their faces just with that lill magic of yours.”

Adding to it Rithvik wrote how Asha’s presence in his life helped him become a better version of himself. “You make my world a better place for me to live in, you’ve made me a better version of myself with that magic and i hope that this magic continues to stay with and around you for all your years to come wishing you the happiest birthday ever nanu!!!😘😘😘❤️❤️🤗,” added Rithvik .

‘AshVik’ met on the sets of the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. It was Rithvik who fell for Asha and dropped several hints to acquaint her with his feelings. But, Asha being her crazy self, didn’t realise until Rithvik proposed her.

However, apart from Rithvik , all her other friends had interesting things to say about Asha. Ravi Dubey posted a cute photo with Asha and wrote, “Beautiful in every way that’s what this girl is….her adorable childlike quality makes you want to protect her against everything hostile …..when my humour is at its crappiest worst her hysterical reactions make me feel like I am at the top of my game …that’s what she does she makes people feel good about themselves ….I am always around ANDE always a call away remember it ,no matter what you need and whenever you need it …god bless you with the happiest most joyful existence…happy birthday my dear @ashanegi.”

Check out others who made Asha feel loved and special on her birthday:

